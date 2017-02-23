Who Killed Wes? 'How to Get Away with Murder' Spoilers Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder!

The mystery was finally unraveled during the season finale of How to Get Away with Murder and we found out who killed Alfred Enoch‘s character Wes.

This moment was anticipated ever since the mid-season finale when we found out that Wes was the person who died inside Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) house.

Click inside to find out who the killer is…

This is your last spoiler alert before we reveal the killer!

The killer was revealed to be someone we have never met before and someone from Karla Souza‘s character Laurel’s past. We are shown as the man entered the house and injects Wes with a needle. When he tries to crawl away, Wes is grabbed by the man, who then suffocates him to death.

In the present day, Laurel is still convinced that the killed is Charles Mahoney. When she goes to confront him with a gun, she is interrupted by the real killer, who she introduces to Asher and Michaela as an old family friend named Dominic. We are then shown flashbacks in which Laurel’s father orders Dominic to kill Wes.

In happier news, Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) proposes to Connor (Jack Falahee). Also, Asher (Matt McGorry) and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) tell each other “I love you.”