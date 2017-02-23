Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 11:28 pm

Who Killed Wes? 'How to Get Away with Murder' Spoilers Revealed!

Who Killed Wes? 'How to Get Away with Murder' Spoilers Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder!

The mystery was finally unraveled during the season finale of How to Get Away with Murder and we found out who killed Alfred Enoch‘s character Wes.

This moment was anticipated ever since the mid-season finale when we found out that Wes was the person who died inside Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) house.

Click inside to find out who the killer is…

This is your last spoiler alert before we reveal the killer!

The killer was revealed to be someone we have never met before and someone from Karla Souza‘s character Laurel’s past. We are shown as the man entered the house and injects Wes with a needle. When he tries to crawl away, Wes is grabbed by the man, who then suffocates him to death.

In the present day, Laurel is still convinced that the killed is Charles Mahoney. When she goes to confront him with a gun, she is interrupted by the real killer, who she introduces to Asher and Michaela as an old family friend named Dominic. We are then shown flashbacks in which Laurel’s father orders Dominic to kill Wes.

In happier news, Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) proposes to Connor (Jack Falahee). Also, Asher (Matt McGorry) and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) tell each other “I love you.”
Just Jared on Facebook
who killed wes how to get away with murder 01
who killed wes how to get away with murder 02
who killed wes how to get away with murder 03
who killed wes how to get away with murder 04
who killed wes how to get away with murder 05
who killed wes how to get away with murder 06
who killed wes how to get away with murder 07
who killed wes how to get away with murder 08
who killed wes how to get away with murder 09
who killed wes how to get away with murder 10
who killed wes how to get away with murder 11
who killed wes how to get away with murder 12
who killed wes how to get away with murder 13
who killed wes how to get away with murder 14
who killed wes how to get away with murder 15
who killed wes how to get away with murder 16
who killed wes how to get away with murder 17
who killed wes how to get away with murder 18
who killed wes how to get away with murder 19
who killed wes how to get away with murder 20
who killed wes how to get away with murder 21
who killed wes how to get away with murder 22
who killed wes how to get away with murder 23
who killed wes how to get away with murder 24
who killed wes how to get away with murder 25
who killed wes how to get away with murder 26
who killed wes how to get away with murder 27
who killed wes how to get away with murder 28
who killed wes how to get away with murder 29
who killed wes how to get away with murder 30
who killed wes how to get away with murder 31
who killed wes how to get away with murder 32
who killed wes how to get away with murder 33

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Alfred Enoch, How to Get Away with Murder, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here