Who's Replacing Beyonce at Coachella? Here's Our Dream List!

The 2017 Coachella Music Festival is currently looking for a Saturday night headliner after Beyonce had to drop out due to her doctor’s orders. So, we’ve made a dream list of who we’d like to see perform as the replacement!

Beyonce is currently pregnant with twins and she has been advised to rest instead of performing for the crowd of thousands in Indio, Calif. She has confirmed that she will perform next year instead.

The Saturday night headliner will perform on April 15 and 22. The festival has been taking place over two weekends for the last few years with the same lineups performing during both weekends. There are a ton of great names that could potentially fill the slot, including Beyonce‘s husband Jay Z.

