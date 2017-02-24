Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 8:00 am

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Are All Smiles Out in WeHo

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Are All Smiles Out in WeHo

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross show off some PDA as they step out on Thursday (February 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 32-year-old singer and her musician husband spent the day together shopping and grabbing a bite to eat.

Later that night, Evan shared on Instagram a drawing he did of his wife!

“Im pretty much done!!!” Evan captioned the below pic.

A post shared by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on

