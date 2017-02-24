Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Are All Smiles Out in WeHo

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross show off some PDA as they step out on Thursday (February 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 32-year-old singer and her musician husband spent the day together shopping and grabbing a bite to eat.

Later that night, Evan shared on Instagram a drawing he did of his wife!

“Im pretty much done!!!” Evan captioned the below pic.

