Ashton Sanders Reveals How He Connected With His 'Moonlight' Co-Stars

Ashton Sanders gets serious on the cover of Wonderland magazine, available now.

Here’s what the 21-year-old Moonlight actor had to share with the mag:

On sharing a role with two other actors: “I feel like in some way our souls and our intuitions connected while filming without even knowing it.”

On growing up in Los Angeles: “It’s hard to tell what people want or what their intentions are. You gotta keep s**t tight…I was an other. I didn’t have that many friends within my community.”

On what he learned filming Moonlight: “One thing that Moonlight taught me is to always be and love yourself. Chiron was a beautiful soul — so vulnerable. It’s a scary thing to be too vulnerable. We are trained to walk around like…Like, when you put on a social mask to become somebody that you’re not to accommodate society or certain people, it diminishes spirit. Be authentic.”

For more from Ashton, visit WonderlandMagazine.com.