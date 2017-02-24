Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 9:22 pm

Ashton Sanders Reveals How He Connected With His 'Moonlight' Co-Stars

Ashton Sanders Reveals How He Connected With His 'Moonlight' Co-Stars

Ashton Sanders gets serious on the cover of Wonderland magazine, available now.

Here’s what the 21-year-old Moonlight actor had to share with the mag:

On sharing a role with two other actors: “I feel like in some way our souls and our intuitions connected while filming without even knowing it.”

On growing up in Los Angeles: “It’s hard to tell what people want or what their intentions are. You gotta keep s**t tight…I was an other. I didn’t have that many friends within my community.”

On what he learned filming Moonlight: “One thing that Moonlight taught me is to always be and love yourself. Chiron was a beautiful soul — so vulnerable. It’s a scary thing to be too vulnerable. We are trained to walk around like…Like, when you put on a social mask to become somebody that you’re not to accommodate society or certain people, it diminishes spirit. Be authentic.”

For more from Ashton, visit WonderlandMagazine.com.

ashton sanders wonderland magazine 04

Photos: Sandy Kim/Wonderland Magazine
