Fri, 24 February 2017 at 6:00 am
Blake Shelton Meets One of His Oldest Fans!
Blake Shelton stocks up on groceries as he steps out on Wednesday afternoon (February 22) in Studio City, Calif.
The 40-year-old country singer went casual in a baseball hat and jeans as he spent his day off running errands.
After one of his recent concerts, Blake took to Instagram to share a pic of himself meeting a fan backstage.
“Hope I’m still showin up to country shows at 96!!” Blake captioned the cute pic.
