Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 2:16 pm

Brooklyn Beckham Didn't Know His Parents Were Famous Until Age 13

Brooklyn Beckham Didn't Know His Parents Were Famous Until Age 13

Brooklyn Beckham is opening up about the moment he learned his mom and dad were celebrities.

The 17-year-old model and photographer – and son of Victoria and David Beckham – didn’t realize they were famous until he was a teenager!

“I didn’t actually know that they were big until I was about 13,” Brooklyn told Wonderland magazine. “I went to a football game and people were shouting my dad’s name and I was like, ‘What?! Oh my God.’ I don’t look at them like that.”

“It’s pretty exciting to put my work out there and show people that I’m not just doing it because of who my parents are,” he added while discussing his upcoming photography book, What I See, available on May 4.

Pictured: Brooklyn hanging out with friends on Thursday (February 23) in London, England. He was all smiles despite having his arm in a sling after breaking his collarbone in a ski accident.
Photos: AKM-GSI
