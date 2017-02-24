Calvin Harris Rocks a Bold Outfit During a Photoshoot

Calvin Harris hits the streets for a photoshoot on Thursday afternoon (February 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old DJ rocked a bright yellow, printed shirt and burgundy pants while on set of his latest photoshoot.

Later that night, Calvin released his new song “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos!

Calvin recently took to Instagram to share a trippy pic of himself on the phone.

