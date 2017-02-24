Top Stories
Fri, 24 February 2017 at 12:04 am

Calvin Harris: 'Slide' ft. Frank Ocean & Migos Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Calvin Harris: 'Slide' ft. Frank Ocean & Migos Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Calvin Harris is back with new music with the help of Frank Ocean and Migos!

The Scottish DJ released his new hit song “Slide” along Frank and Migos.

This is the first new song of 2017 from Calvin and Frank.

In 2016, Frank released his album Blonde while Calvin teamed up with Rihanna for their hit song “This Is What You Came For.”

You can listen to the song below and download it from Spotify and iTunes!

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Slide”…
Posted to: Calvin Harris, First Listen, Frank Ocean, Lyrics, Migos, Music

