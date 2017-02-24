Charlize Theron & Seth Rogen to Star in Upcoming Comedy 'Flarsky'!

Top Stories
Fri, 24 February 2017 at 1:02 am

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen are teaming up for a new film!

The actors will star in the upcoming comedy Flarsky with Jonathan Levine set to direct the film.

Flarsky is about “an unemployed journalist (Rogen), battered by his own misfortune and self-destructive ways, who endeavors to pursue his childhood crush and babysitter who now happens to be one of the most powerful and unattainable women in the world (Theron),” according to THR.

Flarsky is set to start filming in August.
