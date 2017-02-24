Chris Pine Shaves His Scruffy Beard Off, Looks Like a New Man!

It has been nearly six months since we have seen Chris Pine with a clean-shaven face and he has finally shaved off his scruffy beard!

The 36-year-old actor stepped out to support his Star Trek co-star Zachary Quinto at the Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday (February 23) at Bad Robot in Santa Monica, Calif.

Chris will likely be at the Oscars this weekend because his movie Hell or High Water is nominated for Best Picture. While promoting the film throughout awards season, he has sported a scruffy and graying beard. He likely grew the beard for his role in the upcoming movie A Wrinkle in Time.

The last time that Chris stepped out without a beard was in August.

You can check out photos of Chris‘ newly clean-shaven face, along with pictures of him with the beard, in our gallery!