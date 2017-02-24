Top Stories
Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 3:58 pm

Christine Dolce Dead - Former MySpace Star Dies at 35

  • Find out how former MySpace star “ForBiddeN” passed away at a young age – TMZ
  • Here is everything we know about the upcoming Dancing With the Stars season – Wetpaint
  • See the first photos from The Originals season four premiere – Just Jared Jr
  • The person who leaked the Billy Bush tape was reportedly working at… – DListed
  • Dove Cameron does her sexiest photo shoot yet – Hollywood Tuna
  • Watch trailers for all five foreign language Oscar nominees – Towleroad
  • Meghan Trainor has a hot new song – J-14
  • Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder? - Gossip Cop
  • Meghan Trainor releases her new song "I'm a Lady"! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose just bought herself a new business - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston looks handsome at Milan Fashion Week - Lainey Gossip
  • Sara Bareilles to give the 'In Memoriam' performance at this weekend's Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
