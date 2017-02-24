Connie Britton Writes Heartfelt Goodbye to 'Nashville,' Books New Movie Role

By now, Nashville fans know that Connie Britton has exited the series in the middle of the fifth season.

The actress was killed off the series at her own request and she has already booked a new movie role. Connie will star in the upcoming Netflix ensemble film The Land of Steady Habits, according to THR.

The film will center on a “man (Ben Mendelsohn) in his fifties who, just when he seems to have it all, implodes in the middle of affluent Connecticut life.” Connie will play a divorcee who develops a connection with him after meeting at a strip club.

Connie took to her Instagram account after the shocking episode of Nashville aired to share a heartfelt goodbye letter to the fans of the country music series.

