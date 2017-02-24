Top Stories
Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 2:13 pm

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Spending Time Together in New York

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Spending Time Together in New York

It looks like Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus might be more than just friends!

The 40-year-old actress was spotted spending time with Norman, 48, in New York City on Thursday (February 23).

The former co-stars were seen unpacking his fancy sports car after reportedly going on a getaway together. You can check out the photos on TMZ.

Diane and Norman worked together on the movie Sky and rumors have surrounded them ever since she split from her longtime love Joshua Jackson last summer.

Pictured inside: The two stars promoting their movie with a couple of appearances.
Just Jared on Facebook
diane kruger norman reedus spend time in new york 01
diane kruger norman reedus spend time in new york 02
diane kruger norman reedus spend time in new york 03
diane kruger norman reedus spend time in new york 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder? - Gossip Cop
  • Meghan Trainor releases her new song "I'm a Lady"! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose just bought herself a new business - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston looks handsome at Milan Fashion Week - Lainey Gossip
  • Sara Bareilles to give the 'In Memoriam' performance at this weekend's Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here