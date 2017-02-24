Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Spending Time Together in New York

It looks like Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus might be more than just friends!

The 40-year-old actress was spotted spending time with Norman, 48, in New York City on Thursday (February 23).

The former co-stars were seen unpacking his fancy sports car after reportedly going on a getaway together. You can check out the photos on TMZ.

Diane and Norman worked together on the movie Sky and rumors have surrounded them ever since she split from her longtime love Joshua Jackson last summer.

Pictured inside: The two stars promoting their movie with a couple of appearances.