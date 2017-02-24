Ed Sheeran Went Barefoot After His Girlfriend's Heels Broke!

Ed Sheeran is setting a new standard of chivalry.

The 26-year-old “Shape Of You” singer and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn coupled up for a 2017 Brit Awards after-party on Wednesday (February 22) in London, England.

While making their exit from the party, Cherry‘s Christian Louboutin-looking heels broke.

Ed then swiftly picked up the heels, took his own sneakers off, gave them to Cherry to wear, and proceeded to spend the rest of the night barefoot.

Not only did Ed have the biggest smile on his face through all of these events, he also grabbed Cherry‘s hand on the way out to make sure she didn’t slip and fall in his too-big shoes. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

Ed and Cherry have been friends since childhood, and have been dating for about two years now.

Ed‘s highly anticipated album Divide officially drops next Friday (March 3)!