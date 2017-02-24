Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 11:41 am

Elijah Wood Discusses Friendship with Nick Viall in Hilarious Inteview with Jimmy Fallon

Elijah Wood Discusses Friendship with Nick Viall in Hilarious Inteview with Jimmy Fallon

Elijah Wood just so happens to be friends with The Bachelor star Nick Viall and he opened up about their friendship during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (February 23) in New York City.

Jimmy is a huge fan of the dating reality series and he wanted to know all about Elijah‘s thoughts on the show.

The entirety of Elijah‘s 10 minute interview was pretty much about The Bachelor, Corinne‘s “platinum vagine,” and who he thinks will get the final rose.

Watch the video here!


Jimmy Freaks Out Over Elijah Wood’s Friendship with The Bachelor’s Nick Viall
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Elijah Wood, Jimmy Fallon, Nick Viall, The Bachelor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder? - Gossip Cop
  • Meghan Trainor releases her new song "I'm a Lady"! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose just bought herself a new business - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston looks handsome at Milan Fashion Week - Lainey Gossip
  • Sara Bareilles to give the 'In Memoriam' performance at this weekend's Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here