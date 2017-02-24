Fri, 24 February 2017 at 11:41 am
Elijah Wood Discusses Friendship with Nick Viall in Hilarious Inteview with Jimmy Fallon
Elijah Wood just so happens to be friends with The Bachelor star Nick Viall and he opened up about their friendship during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (February 23) in New York City.
Jimmy is a huge fan of the dating reality series and he wanted to know all about Elijah‘s thoughts on the show.
The entirety of Elijah‘s 10 minute interview was pretty much about The Bachelor, Corinne‘s “platinum vagine,” and who he thinks will get the final rose.
Watch the video here!
Jimmy Freaks Out Over Elijah Wood’s Friendship with The Bachelor’s Nick Viall
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC Posted to: Elijah Wood, Jimmy Fallon, Nick Viall, The Bachelor
Sponsored Links by ZergNet