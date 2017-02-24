Elijah Wood Discusses Friendship with Nick Viall in Hilarious Inteview with Jimmy Fallon

Elijah Wood just so happens to be friends with The Bachelor star Nick Viall and he opened up about their friendship during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (February 23) in New York City.

Jimmy is a huge fan of the dating reality series and he wanted to know all about Elijah‘s thoughts on the show.

The entirety of Elijah‘s 10 minute interview was pretty much about The Bachelor, Corinne‘s “platinum vagine,” and who he thinks will get the final rose.

Watch the video here!



