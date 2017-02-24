Top Stories
Fri, 24 February 2017 at 4:58 pm

Emma Roberts & Lion's Priyanka Bose Will Go Green for Oscars' Red Carpet!

Emma Roberts & Lion's Priyanka Bose Will Go Green for Oscars' Red Carpet!

Emma Roberts meets up with Lion actress Priyanka Bose while attending the Red Carpet Green Dress Pre-Oscar Celebration on Thursday (February 23) at a private residence in Los Angeles.

The ladies will both hit the red carpet at the Oscars in environmentally conscious gowns made by top designers in support of activist Suzy Amis Cameron‘s Red Carpet Green Dress campaign.

The designers of the gowns have not yet been announced, but the ladies will pair their looks with Atelier Swarovski‘s first fine jewelry collection.

RCGD’s mission is to start a dialogue, not just make it about who you are wearing, but why you are wearing it and what does it mean to you and to those around you.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Vivienne Westwood gown.
