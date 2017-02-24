Emma Thompson Says It's 'Too Soon' to Revisit Her 'Love Actually' Character Without Alan Rickman

Top Stories
We already knew that Emma Thompson will not be in the upcoming Love Actually short sequel and now she’s explaining why her character won’t make an appearance.

In the classic holiday movie, Emma‘s character is married to Alan Rickman‘s character. Sadly, Alan passed away last year and writer Richard Curtis said it would be too sad to revisit the character so soon.

Richard wrote to me and said, ‘Darling we can’t write anything for you because of Alan‘ and I said, ‘No of course, it would be sad, too sad,’” Emma told PA.

“It’s too soon,” she added. “It’s absolutely right because it’s supposed to be for Comic Relief, but there isn’t much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend really only just over a year ago. We thought and thought but it just seemed wrong but to revisit the wonderful fun characters of Bill Nighy and Hugh Grant and Liam [Neeson] and all of that; that’s fantastic but obviously what would he have done?”

“Both of them would be in therapy by now and I would be working on some kind of ward. It was absolutely the right decision,” she added.

