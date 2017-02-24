Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 12:15 pm

Emma Watson Joins Her Leading Men at 'Beauty & The Beast' London Photo Call

Emma Watson Joins Her Leading Men at 'Beauty & The Beast' London Photo Call

Emma Watson is sandwiched in between her handsome leading men Luke Evans and Dan Stevens at a photo call for Beauty and the Beast on Friday (February 24) at the Corinthia Hotel in London, England.

Also stepping out for the photo call were Stanley Tucci and Audra McDonald.

The full cast walked the red carpet the night before for the world premiere of the upcoming Disney live action remake.

Later in the evening, Emma was seen wearing a white dress for the after party. She actually wore the dress back in September as well!
Photos: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com, WENN
Posted to: Audra McDonald, Beauty and the Beast, Dan Stevens, Emma Watson, Luke Evans, Stanley Tucci

