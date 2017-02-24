Emma Watson Joins Her Leading Men at 'Beauty & The Beast' London Photo Call

Emma Watson is sandwiched in between her handsome leading men Luke Evans and Dan Stevens at a photo call for Beauty and the Beast on Friday (February 24) at the Corinthia Hotel in London, England.

Also stepping out for the photo call were Stanley Tucci and Audra McDonald.

The full cast walked the red carpet the night before for the world premiere of the upcoming Disney live action remake.

Later in the evening, Emma was seen wearing a white dress for the after party. She actually wore the dress back in September as well!