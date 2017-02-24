Top Stories
Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 2:58 pm

Evan Rachel Wood & Fiance Zach Villa Perform Special Show as Rebel & a Basketcase! (Exclusive Photos)

Evan Rachel Wood and her fiance Zach Villa pose for photos backstage after their Rebel and a Basketcase concert on Thursday night (February 23) at the Satellite in Silver Lake, Calif.

The engaged couple and bandmates were joined on stage by Zane Carney on electric guitar and Rob Humphreys on drums for the special show.

Spotted in the audience were Evan‘s Westworld co-stars James Marsden and Jimmi Simpson.

Evan took to her Instagram account a week ago to share a video from her prep for the show. “Getting ready for the @rebelcase @rebelandabasketcase show on the 23rd in our secret lab (aka the basement) π€ππ¨πΌβπ€π©π»βπ€β‘οΈ,” she captioned the below video.

20+ pictures inside from the Rebel and a Basketcase concert…

