Future & Rihanna Reunite On: 'Selfish' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Future teams up once again with Rihanna on “Selfish,” as part of his sixth studio album titled HNDRXX!

The 33-year-old rapper and the 29-year-old singer first collaborated five years ago on “Loveeeeeee Song” off RiRi‘s 2012′s album Unapologetic.

“Broken love driving backwards,” Future and Rihanna sing together. “Making all the wrong turns / Saying all the wrong words / Dodging angels / Oh, let’s not be alone / Let’s be one / Tonight, let’s be selfish.”

RiRi isn’t the only guest star on Future‘s HNDRXX. The new project also includes an appearance from The Weeknd on “Comin Out Strong.” Listen to the rest of the album here, and stream “Selfish” below or download on iTunes now.

