Top Stories
Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 1:05 pm

Future & Rihanna Reunite On: 'Selfish' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Future & Rihanna Reunite On: 'Selfish' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Future teams up once again with Rihanna on “Selfish,” as part of his sixth studio album titled HNDRXX!

The 33-year-old rapper and the 29-year-old singer first collaborated five years ago on “Loveeeeeee Song” off RiRi‘s 2012′s album Unapologetic.

“Broken love driving backwards,” Future and Rihanna sing together. “Making all the wrong turns / Saying all the wrong words / Dodging angels / Oh, let’s not be alone / Let’s be one / Tonight, let’s be selfish.”

RiRi isn’t the only guest star on Future‘s HNDRXX. The new project also includes an appearance from The Weeknd on “Comin Out Strong.” Listen to the rest of the album here, and stream “Selfish” below or download on iTunes now.

Click inside to read the lyrics to Future and Rihanna’s new song…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Future, Lyrics, Music, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder? - Gossip Cop
  • Meghan Trainor releases her new song "I'm a Lady"! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose just bought herself a new business - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston looks handsome at Milan Fashion Week - Lainey Gossip
  • Sara Bareilles to give the 'In Memoriam' performance at this weekend's Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here