Future's New Album 'HNDRXX' Features Rihanna & The Weeknd - Stream & Download!

Exactly one week after dropping his self-titled fifth studio album, Future comes back around with another full-length project titled HNDRXX!

“HNDRXX is more personal,” the 33-year-old rapper told Zane Lowe on Beats 1. “This is the Honest album I was supposed to have been honest about. When it was time to have the Honest album [in 2014], I was like, ‘Okay.’ I was just using it as a title instead of being able to actually be honest in the music. This is it. This is HNDRXX. This is me opening up and letting it all out so I can moved past it and certain things, I won’t have to speak on it again.”

The 17-track project includes production from DJ Mustard (“Damage“) and Metro Boomin (“My Collection“), and special features from Rihanna on “Selfish” and The Weeknd on “Comin Out Strong.”

