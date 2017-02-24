Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 9:50 am

Future's New Album 'HNDRXX' Features Rihanna & The Weeknd - Stream & Download!

Future's New Album 'HNDRXX' Features Rihanna & The Weeknd - Stream & Download!

Exactly one week after dropping his self-titled fifth studio album, Future comes back around with another full-length project titled HNDRXX!

HNDRXX is more personal,” the 33-year-old rapper told Zane Lowe on Beats 1. “This is the Honest album I was supposed to have been honest about. When it was time to have the Honest album [in 2014], I was like, ‘Okay.’ I was just using it as a title instead of being able to actually be honest in the music. This is it. This is HNDRXX. This is me opening up and letting it all out so I can moved past it and certain things, I won’t have to speak on it again.”

The 17-track project includes production from DJ Mustard (“Damage“) and Metro Boomin (“My Collection“), and special features from Rihanna on “Selfish” and The Weeknd on “Comin Out Strong.”

Go download HNDRXX on iTunes and stream it below from Spotify.

Click inside to stream Future’s brand new album HNDRXX on Apple Music…
