George Clooney Slams Donald Trump, Calls Him 'A Hollywood Elitist'

George Clooney has some harsh words for President Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with Canal+, the 55-year-old actor called out Trump for being a part of the Hollywood elite and claimed that he benefits from his membership of the Screen Actors Guild.

“Trump collects $120,000 a year in his Screen Actors Guild pension fund. He is a Hollywood elitist,” George said.

Trump has made several appearances on the big and small screen from cameos in Home Alone 2, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and The Apprentice – making him eligible for a pension from SAG.

George didn’t stop there. He then went on to call out Trump‘s chief strategist Steve Bannon for his failing career in Hollywood.

“Steve Bannon is a failed film writer and director,” George said. “That’s the truth, that’s what he’s done. He wrote a Shakespearean rap musical about the LA riots that he couldn’t get made. He made a lot of money off of Seinfeld. He’s elitist Hollywood, I mean, that’s the reality.”

Also pictured inside: George Clooney heading to play rehearsal on Thursday (February 24) in Paris, France.