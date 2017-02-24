Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 1:38 am

George Clooney Slams Donald Trump, Calls Him 'A Hollywood Elitist'

George Clooney Slams Donald Trump, Calls Him 'A Hollywood Elitist'

George Clooney has some harsh words for President Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with Canal+, the 55-year-old actor called out Trump for being a part of the Hollywood elite and claimed that he benefits from his membership of the Screen Actors Guild.

Trump collects $120,000 a year in his Screen Actors Guild pension fund. He is a Hollywood elitist,” George said.

Trump has made several appearances on the big and small screen from cameos in Home Alone 2, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and The Apprentice – making him eligible for a pension from SAG.

George didn’t stop there. He then went on to call out Trump‘s chief strategist Steve Bannon for his failing career in Hollywood.

Steve Bannon is a failed film writer and director,” George said. “That’s the truth, that’s what he’s done. He wrote a Shakespearean rap musical about the LA riots that he couldn’t get made. He made a lot of money off of Seinfeld. He’s elitist Hollywood, I mean, that’s the reality.”

Also pictured inside: George Clooney heading to play rehearsal on Thursday (February 24) in Paris, France.
Just Jared on Facebook
george clooney calls trump hollywood elitist 01
george clooney calls trump hollywood elitist 02
george clooney calls trump hollywood elitist 03
george clooney calls trump hollywood elitist 04
george clooney calls trump hollywood elitist 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, George Clooney, Steve Bannon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Just Saying

    Yet people still whine about celebrities talking about politics, having a celebrity in the white house. Idiots.

  • MadameMidlifeCrisis

    AHAHAHAHAHAHA. Pot meet kettle.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here