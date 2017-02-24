'Get Out' Cast List - Meet the Stars of Jordan Peele's Horror!
The new movie Get Out is now in theaters and the horror-comedy from writer-director Jordan Peele is expected to top the box office this weekend!
The film features some big names like Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, and Bradley Whitford, but there are also some lesser-known talent who you will definitely want to know more about. So, let’s take a moment to go through all the main cast members.
Daniel Kaluuya is the star of the film and you might recognize him from his memorable appearance in an episode of Black Mirror back in 2011. He was most recently seen in Sicario and has a role in Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther movie.
Caleb Landry Jones plays Jeremy Armitage. The 27-year-old actor got his start with a small role in No Country for Old Men and has since been seen in X-Men: First Class, The Last Exorcism, and most recently, War on Everyone.
The movie has earned an extremely rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes!
Get Out Cast List
Daniel Kaluuya – Chris Washington
Allison Williams – Rose Armitage
Catherine Keener – Missy Armitage
Bradley Whitford – Dean Armitage
Caleb Landry Jones – Jeremy Armitage
Marcus Henderson – Walter
Betty Gabriel – Georgina
Keith Stanfield – Andrew Logan King
Stephen Root – Jim Hudson
Lil Rel Howery – Rod Williams
Ashley LeConte Campbell – Lisa Deets
John Wilmot – Gordon Greene
Caren L. Larkey – Emily Greene
Julie Ann Doan – April Dray
Rutherford Cravens – Parker Dray
Geraldine Singer – Philomena King
Yasuhiko Oyama – Hiroki Tanaka
Richard Herd – Roman Armitage
Erika Alexander – Detective Latoya
Jeronimo Spinx – Detective Drake
Ian Casselberry – Detective Garcia
Trey Burvant – Officer Ryan
John Donohue – Police Officer #1
Sean Paul Braud – Police Officer #2
Zailand Adams – Chris (11 Years Old)