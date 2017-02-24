'Get Out' Cast List - Meet the Stars of Jordan Peele's Horror!

The new movie Get Out is now in theaters and the horror-comedy from writer-director Jordan Peele is expected to top the box office this weekend!

The film features some big names like Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, and Bradley Whitford, but there are also some lesser-known talent who you will definitely want to know more about. So, let’s take a moment to go through all the main cast members.

Daniel Kaluuya is the star of the film and you might recognize him from his memorable appearance in an episode of Black Mirror back in 2011. He was most recently seen in Sicario and has a role in Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther movie.

Caleb Landry Jones plays Jeremy Armitage. The 27-year-old actor got his start with a small role in No Country for Old Men and has since been seen in X-Men: First Class, The Last Exorcism, and most recently, War on Everyone.

The movie has earned an extremely rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes!

Get Out Cast List

Daniel Kaluuya – Chris Washington

Allison Williams – Rose Armitage

Catherine Keener – Missy Armitage

Bradley Whitford – Dean Armitage

Caleb Landry Jones – Jeremy Armitage

Marcus Henderson – Walter

Betty Gabriel – Georgina

Keith Stanfield – Andrew Logan King

Stephen Root – Jim Hudson

Lil Rel Howery – Rod Williams

Ashley LeConte Campbell – Lisa Deets

John Wilmot – Gordon Greene

Caren L. Larkey – Emily Greene

Julie Ann Doan – April Dray

Rutherford Cravens – Parker Dray

Geraldine Singer – Philomena King

Yasuhiko Oyama – Hiroki Tanaka

Richard Herd – Roman Armitage

Erika Alexander – Detective Latoya

Jeronimo Spinx – Detective Drake

Ian Casselberry – Detective Garcia

Trey Burvant – Officer Ryan

John Donohue – Police Officer #1

Sean Paul Braud – Police Officer #2

Zailand Adams – Chris (11 Years Old)