Gigi Hadid Fans Tell Her They Love Her More Than She Loves Burgers

Gigi Hadid has some seriously loyal fans.

The 21-year-old model stunned in a blue metallic ensemble while presenting her TommyXGigi Spring 2017 Capsule Collection during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on Friday (February 24) in Milan, Italy.

She was happy to meet with her lucky wristband winners, and more fans stood in the crowd with balloons and signs with phrases like, “You are our queen” and “We [heart] you more than u love [burgers].” Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

Gigi has famously dined on burgers with her sister Bella and pal Kendall Jenner.

“Food! Any food,” Gigi has told Vogue regarding her guilty pleasures. “But I don’t feel that guilty when I eat a burger. That’s the thing. I’m okay with it!”

The day before, Gigi channeled old-school glamour in the Moschino show.

