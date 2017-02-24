Top Stories
Fri, 24 February 2017 at 12:03 am

Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj: 'Make Love' Stream, Download & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj‘s new song “Make Love” has officially been released!

The surprise single dropped at midnight on Friday morning (February 24) and you can download it now on iTunes or stream below via YouTube.

“I’m dropping the hardest song of the year at midnight #DroptopWop,” Gucci tweeted before the song was released.

Gucci and Nicki have reportedly filmed a video for the song already and we can expect it to drop soon.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj’s new song?


Gucci Mane – Make Love (feat. Nicki Minaj) [Official Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

