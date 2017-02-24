Isabelle Huppert Wins Best Actress at Cesar Awards 2017

Isabelle Huppert looked gorgeous in green at the 2017 Cesar Awards!

The 63-year-old actress stepped out at the award ceremony on Friday night (February 24) at the Salle Pleyel in Paris, France.

During the ceremony, Isabelle took home the award for Best Actress for her role in the Elle, which also won Best Film.

Isabelle is also up for the same award at the Oscars this weekend.

The Cesar Awards is the French film industry’s equivalent to the Oscars in the U.S.

FYI: Isbaelle is wearing a Christian Dior dress and Chopard jewelry.