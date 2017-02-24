Top Stories
Fri, 24 February 2017 at 8:36 pm

Jaden Smith Looks So Much Like His Dad Will - See the Pics!

Jaden Smith Looks So Much Like His Dad Will - See the Pics!

Jaden Smith is growing up to look like the spitting image of his dad Will Smith!

The 18-year-old actor was spotted grabbing lunch with friends at Zinque on Friday (February 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Jaden seemed very relaxed while sipping on tea after enjoying his meal. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

It was recently revealed that Jaden moved out of his parents’ place months ago and bought his own home in Hidden Hills.

On Thursday, Jaden dropped off some of his art pieces at various stores and let fans know where they could pick them up!

“I Just Left My Art Piece Here, Come Get It,” Jaden tweeted along with the photo below.

Click inside to see where else Jaden left his art…
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Jaden Smith, Will Smith

