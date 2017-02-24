Jaden Smith Looks So Much Like His Dad Will - See the Pics!

Jaden Smith is growing up to look like the spitting image of his dad Will Smith!

The 18-year-old actor was spotted grabbing lunch with friends at Zinque on Friday (February 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Jaden seemed very relaxed while sipping on tea after enjoying his meal. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

It was recently revealed that Jaden moved out of his parents’ place months ago and bought his own home in Hidden Hills.

On Thursday, Jaden dropped off some of his art pieces at various stores and let fans know where they could pick them up!

“I Just Left My Art Piece Here, Come Get It,” Jaden tweeted along with the photo below.

I Just Left My Art Piece Here, Come Get It. pic.twitter.com/Hqthfnc4iw — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) February 23, 2017

Click inside to see where else Jaden left his art…

I left A Piece At Living Spaces In Van Nuys, I Hope You Enjoy It And Have A Good Day. pic.twitter.com/feovVGauZK — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) February 24, 2017