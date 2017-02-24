Jake Gyllenhaal Suits Up for Opening Night on Broadway with Annaleigh Ashford!

Jake Gyllenhaal hits the red carpet at the opening night after party for his Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George on Thursday night (February 23) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actor, who is getting great reviews for his return to the Great White Way, was joined by co-stars Annaleigh Ashford, Ruthie Ann Miles, Erin Davie, Ashley Park, Claybourne Elder, Jenni Barber, and more.

Jake received the support of his sister Maggie at the opening night that evening!

If you want to see the revival of the musical, you have until April 23. Go get your tickets right now before it’s too late!

FYI: Jake is wearing a Tom Ford suit, shirt, and tie.