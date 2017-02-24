Top Stories
Fri, 24 February 2017 at 8:33 am

Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla Sign: 'Swalla' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla Sign: 'Swalla' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Jason Derulo teams up with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign on his brand new single “Swalla,” and you can listen right here!

The Ricky Reed-produced track, sees the 27-year-old singer sampling bits from Ol’ Dirty Bastard‘s classic 1995 single “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” and Kendrick Lamar‘s 2012 smash “Swimming Pools (Drank).”

“I never believe in forcing a collaboration,” Jason told Billboard. “I’m a fan of both of theirs and I thought that they fit the track perfectly. It’s one of those ones that’ll get you up and doing your thing. I feel like it’s gonna stick out on the radio. There’s nothing that sounds like it.”

"Swalla" is also available for download on iTunes.


Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Swalla’

Click inside to read the lyrics to Jason Derulo’s new single “Swalla”…
