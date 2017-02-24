John Cena Puts His Huge Muscles on Display in the Hills

John Cena‘s muscles are bulging out of his shirt while stepping out in the rolling hills at the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch on Thursday afternoon (February 23) in Santa Clarita, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor and WWE superstar hosted the kick-off event for the Nintendo Switch Experience Tour.

John joined fans to play select Nintendo Switch games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and 1-2-Switch.

“I’m going to have a lot of fun with my friends on 1-2-Switch. I was particularly good at quick draw, not so good at walking the runway, or dancing my booty off,” John said at the event.

The new Nintendo Switch system will be released on March 3.