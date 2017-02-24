John Mayer Drops 'Search for Everything' Wave Two - Stream & Download Here!

Instead of releasing his music as one full album, John Mayer is releasing new songs in waves and the second wave of The Search for Everything has arrived!

The four new songs – “Still Feel Like Your Man,” “Emoji of a Wave,” “Helpless,” and “Roll it on Home” – are available to download on iTunes and stream on Spotify.

“There were too many songs to ever get out the door at once,” John previously said about the reason for the staggered release of the music.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of John Mayer’s new songs?