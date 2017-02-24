Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

John Mayer Drops 'Search for Everything' Wave Two - Stream & Download Here!

John Mayer Drops 'Search for Everything' Wave Two - Stream & Download Here!

Instead of releasing his music as one full album, John Mayer is releasing new songs in waves and the second wave of The Search for Everything has arrived!

The four new songs – “Still Feel Like Your Man,” “Emoji of a Wave,” “Helpless,” and “Roll it on Home” – are available to download on iTunes and stream on Spotify.

“There were too many songs to ever get out the door at once,” John previously said about the reason for the staggered release of the music.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of John Mayer’s new songs?
