John Mayer Thinks It Would Be Really Fun To Be 'The Bachelor'!

John Mayer as the next Bachelor? Now, that would be an interesting season!

While making an appearance on Friday’s (February 24) The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s episode, the 39-year-old singer talked about how he would never consider being The Bachelor, but if he did, he thinks he wouldn’t find love and it would be the lowest rated show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Mayer

“I thought about it, I think it would be really fun to be The Bachelor,” John joked with Ellen. “I don’t think I would find love there unless they would change the sort of vetting process for who would be the contestants. I think it would be one of the lowest rated shows.”

John also talked about releasing the second wave of his new album The Search for Everything, which is available to stream and download right here!



John Mayer’s Undying ‘Bachelor’ Love