Jon Hamm, January Jones, & Christina Hendricks Make It a 'Mad Men' Reunion!

Jon Hamm and his Mad Men co-stars were all smiles at a cast reunion last night!

The 45-year-old actor suited up for the launch of creator/writer Matthew Weiner‘s book “Mad Men” at TASCHEN Store on Thursday (February 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were joined by January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, Ben Feldman, Kevin Rahm, Sheila Shaw, Linda Brettler, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and costume designer Janie Bryant.

Matthew gave a toast alongside the cast and crew before the group signed copies of the book to give away.

“My girls!!” January captioned the fun Instagram selfie below. “And one Matt Weiner! @taschen Mad Men book party! ðŸ’‹”

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

FYI: Jessica is wearing an alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet dress.