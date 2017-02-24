Jon Hamm, Jenny Slate & More Get Together At Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue Party
Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue Party brought out a whole bunch of stars last night (February 23) at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Jon Hamm, Jenny Slate, Keegan-Michael Key, Mr Robot‘s Carly Chaikin, Patricia Clarckson, Chris Hardwick and his wife Lydia Hearst, Abigail Spencer, Geoff Stults, Emily Ruhl, Amy Landecker, Madeline Brewer, Nate Berkus and his love Jeremiah Brent all stepped out for the magazine’s celebration, hosted by Vanity Fair and Lancôme.
Vanity Fair‘s 2017 Hollywood issue is a showcase of some of entertainment’s biggest names today, including pregnant Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson, Ruth Negga, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, Aja Naomi King, and Janelle Monae – Check it out here!
FYI: Lydia is carrying a Edie Parker.