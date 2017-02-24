Justin Bieber Explains Why It Looked Like He Peed His Pants

Some photos surfaced this week featuring Justin Bieber with a wet stain around his crotch and now he’s explaining to his fans why it looks like he peed his pants.

The 22-year-old singer originally posted a meme of the photo on his Instagram account. The meme compared the picture to one of Adam Sandler with a similar wet spot on his pants from the 1995 movie Billy Madison.

“You ain’t cool… unless you pee your pants,” the meme read. He also included the line in the caption of the photo.

Now, Justin is letting his fans know that he didn’t actually pee his pants and he is explaining what really did happen.

“Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area…Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!” Justin tweeted on Thursday night (February 23).