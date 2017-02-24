Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 1:25 am

Justin Bieber Explains Why It Looked Like He Peed His Pants

Justin Bieber Explains Why It Looked Like He Peed His Pants

Some photos surfaced this week featuring Justin Bieber with a wet stain around his crotch and now he’s explaining to his fans why it looks like he peed his pants.

The 22-year-old singer originally posted a meme of the photo on his Instagram account. The meme compared the picture to one of Adam Sandler with a similar wet spot on his pants from the 1995 movie Billy Madison.

“You ain’t cool… unless you pee your pants,” the meme read. He also included the line in the caption of the photo.

Now, Justin is letting his fans know that he didn’t actually pee his pants and he is explaining what really did happen.

Click inside to read Justin Bieber’s explanation…

“Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area…Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!” Justin tweeted on Thursday night (February 23).
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here