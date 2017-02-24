Kate Hudson Flaunts Her Amazing Abs at Publicists' Awards!

Kate Hudson shows off her toned torso while hitting the carpet at the 2017 International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards on Friday afternoon (February 24) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old actress was at the event to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Denzel Washington was presented the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award by producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Sarah Paulson was at the event to present the TV Showman of the Year Award to producer Ryan Murphy, who she has worked with on American Horror Story and The People v O.J. Simpson.

Brenton Thwaites was also a present at the event.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Roksanda sweater and trousers. Sarah is wearing a Preen dress and Tamara Mellon shoes.