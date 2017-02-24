Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 11:59 pm

Kate Hudson Flaunts Her Amazing Abs at Publicists' Awards!

Kate Hudson Flaunts Her Amazing Abs at Publicists' Awards!

Kate Hudson shows off her toned torso while hitting the carpet at the 2017 International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards on Friday afternoon (February 24) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old actress was at the event to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Denzel Washington was presented the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award by producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Sarah Paulson was at the event to present the TV Showman of the Year Award to producer Ryan Murphy, who she has worked with on American Horror Story and The People v O.J. Simpson.

Brenton Thwaites was also a present at the event.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Roksanda sweater and trousers. Sarah is wearing a Preen dress and Tamara Mellon shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 01
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 02
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 03
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 04
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 05
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 06
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 07
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 08
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 09
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 10
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 11
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 12
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 13
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 14
kate hudson flaunts her amazing abs at publicists awards 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brenton Thwaites, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jerry Bruckheimer, Kate Hudson, Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder? - Gossip Cop
  • Meghan Trainor releases her new song "I'm a Lady"! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose just bought herself a new business - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston looks handsome at Milan Fashion Week - Lainey Gossip
  • Sara Bareilles to give the 'In Memoriam' performance at this weekend's Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here