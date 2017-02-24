Katherine Heigl & Laverne Cox's 'Doubt' Pulled After Two Episodes

Katherine Heigl and Laverne Cox‘s new show Doubt has been pulled from the CBS schedule after only airing two episodes.

Although the legal drama has not officially been cancelled, it will no longer be a part of the current schedule due to low ratings.

The program made TV history as the first broadcast series with a regular transgender character played by a transgender actor.

There’s still a chance that the show could return to the CBS schedule, potentially over the summer.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders is set to take over the Wednesday 10 PM time slot.