Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 10:33 pm

Katherine Heigl & Laverne Cox's 'Doubt' Pulled After Two Episodes

Katherine Heigl & Laverne Cox's 'Doubt' Pulled After Two Episodes

Katherine Heigl and Laverne Cox‘s new show Doubt has been pulled from the CBS schedule after only airing two episodes.

Although the legal drama has not officially been cancelled, it will no longer be a part of the current schedule due to low ratings.

The program made TV history as the first broadcast series with a regular transgender character played by a transgender actor.

There’s still a chance that the show could return to the CBS schedule, potentially over the summer.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders is set to take over the Wednesday 10 PM time slot.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Katherine Heigl, Laverne Cox

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder? - Gossip Cop
  • Meghan Trainor releases her new song "I'm a Lady"! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose just bought herself a new business - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston looks handsome at Milan Fashion Week - Lainey Gossip
  • Sara Bareilles to give the 'In Memoriam' performance at this weekend's Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here