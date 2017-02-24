Kelly Clarkson & Aloe Blacc Drop 'Love Goes On' from 'The Shack' Soundtrack!

Kelly Clarkson and Aloe Blacc have teamed up for an inspirational new song called “Love Goes On” and it’s featured on the soundtrack for the movie The Shack!

14 new songs were recorded for the companion album to the film and some of the other artists featured include Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Lady Antebellum, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Brett Eldredge, and more.

The Shack – Music From and Inspired By the Motion Picture is available to download now on iTunes and stream on Spotify. The film will hit theaters on March 3.

