Lady Gaga & Brett Ratner Tease 'The Love Project' (Video)

Lady Gaga and Brett Ratner have an exciting project in the works!

The 30-year-old entertainer and the 47-year-old director and producer (who worked on Leonardo DiCaprio‘s films Before the Flood and The Revenant) have titled the collaboration “The Love Project.”

Brett has been posting some Instagram selfies this week of himself and Gaga from the set of a mystery project, using hashtags like #TheLoveProject2017 and #lovein3words.

Meanwhile, Gaga shared a 30-second video (with her “Million Reasons” playing in the background) on her own Instagram showing black-and-white clips of various relationships.

The video also reveals that “The Love Project” will be debut this Sunday (February 26), in the hopes that people will “help love grow in the world.”

Watch the trailer below!

‪I'm so proud @BTWFoundation and I are partnering with #theloveproject2017. Show us your #lovein3words​ 💖‬ A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:45am PST

Click inside to see the selfies Brett shared…

Another one from #TheLoveProject2017 @ladygaga #lovein3words A post shared by Brett Ratner (@brettrat) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:24pm PST