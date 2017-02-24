Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 8:00 pm

Lady Gaga & Brett Ratner Tease 'The Love Project' (Video)

Lady Gaga and Brett Ratner have an exciting project in the works!

The 30-year-old entertainer and the 47-year-old director and producer (who worked on Leonardo DiCaprio‘s films Before the Flood and The Revenant) have titled the collaboration “The Love Project.”

Brett has been posting some Instagram selfies this week of himself and Gaga from the set of a mystery project, using hashtags like #TheLoveProject2017 and #lovein3words.

Meanwhile, Gaga shared a 30-second video (with her “Million Reasons” playing in the background) on her own Instagram showing black-and-white clips of various relationships.

The video also reveals that “The Love Project” will be debut this Sunday (February 26), in the hopes that people will “help love grow in the world.”

Watch the trailer below!

Pictured: Gaga sporting a “Mr. Happy” t-shirt while meeting up with a friend at Starbucks on Friday (January 24) in Malibu, Calif.

Click inside to see the selfies Brett shared…

