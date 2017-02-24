Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 6:03 pm

Lily-Rose Depp Sparkles in Chanel at Cesar Film Awards 2017

Lily-Rose Depp was a midnight blue beauty at the 2017 Cesar Film Awards!

The 17-year-old actress – and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis – stepped out for the ceremony held at the Salle Pleyel on Friday (February 24) in Paris, France.

Also in attendance was George Clooney, who won a career award for being “the most charismatic actor of his generation,” and his pregnant wife Amal, who showed off her baby bump on the red carpet for the first time! See pics here.

Lily-Rose‘s gorgeous Chanel dress is similar to the one Bella Hadid wore when both ladies walked in Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show last month.

Lily-Rose became the face of Chanel’s No.5 L’Eau last year and has grown up with the brand thanks to her mom’s longtime relationship.

ICYMI, see how Lily-Rose and her mom recently teamed up for Planned Parenthood.

FYI: Lily-Rose is wearing a a midnight embellished Chanel Spring 2017 Couture dress.

10+ pictures inside of Lily-Rose at the event…

