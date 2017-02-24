Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 8:43 pm

Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings R. Kelly During Surprise Karaoke Performance (Video)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings R. Kelly During Surprise Karaoke Performance (Video)

Lin Manuel-Miranda surprised some lucky fans when he decided to take the stage at a karaoke bar!

Just days before the Oscars, the 37-year-old Hamilton creator sang some tunes at the My Brother, My Brother and Me premiere party on Thursday night (February 23) at the Lost Knight in Echo Park, Calif.

When one lucky attendee decided to perform the opening number from Hamilton, he decided to leap onto the stage to join him!

Later in the night, Lin-Manuel also performed his own rendition of R. Kelly‘s classic “Ignition (Remix).”

Check out his performance below…

Click inside to see Lin-Manuel’s Hamilton karaoke…
