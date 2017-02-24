Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings R. Kelly During Surprise Karaoke Performance (Video)

Lin Manuel-Miranda surprised some lucky fans when he decided to take the stage at a karaoke bar!

Just days before the Oscars, the 37-year-old Hamilton creator sang some tunes at the My Brother, My Brother and Me premiere party on Thursday night (February 23) at the Lost Knight in Echo Park, Calif.

When one lucky attendee decided to perform the opening number from Hamilton, he decided to leap onto the stage to join him!

Later in the night, Lin-Manuel also performed his own rendition of R. Kelly‘s classic “Ignition (Remix).”

Check out his performance below…

Hot and fresh out the kitchen with @Lin_Manuel, the greatest karaoke night crasher there ever was. pic.twitter.com/7iGgASblal — Liz Kerin (@liz_kerin) February 24, 2017

