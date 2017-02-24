Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 7:16 pm

Louis Tomlinson Says There's 'No Bitterness' Between Former One Direction Bandmates (Video)

Louis Tomlinson is spilling on the relationships between himself and his former One Direction groupmates!

The 25-year-old singer revealed that, despite any rumors of tension floating around the media, the five guys are still as good of friends as ever.

In fact, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik all showed up to support Louis as he performed on stage as a solo artist for the first time at The X-Factor in December, following his mother death.

“I think that’s what it’s all about,” Louis told the Rolling Stone. “People love to write what they want to write but there’s no bitterness.”

Regarding the group possibly getting back together one day, he added, “No one knows the answer right now. Everyone’s just enjoying a schedule that’s not as relentless and exploring solo projects.”

Watch the interview below to hear what else Louis had to say about why he chose to transition his solo career to dance-pop.


Louis Tomlinson – Rolling Stone Interview

Pictured: Louis snapping a pic with a fan after visiting his record company Sony on Derry Street Kensington on Thursday (February 23) in London, England.
