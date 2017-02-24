Top Stories
Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 7:28 pm

Mahershala Ali & Wife Amatus Welcome Their First Child!

Mahershala Ali and his wife Amatus Sami-Karim have officially welcomed their first child!

The 43-year-old Oscar nominated actor took to his Instagram on Friday (February 24) to share that their daughter Bari was born earlier this week.

“Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali 💜2/22/17 #pisces,” Mahershala wrote on his account.

He also included and adorable photo of Amatus kissing the baby girl in the hospital room.

This is the first child for Mahershala and Amatus, who have been married since 2013, after meeting as students at NYU.

Congratulations to Mahershala and Amatus!

