Fri, 24 February 2017 at 1:41 pm

Malia Obama Gets Back to Her Internship Work After Aspen Vacation

Malia Obama Gets Back to Her Internship Work After Aspen Vacation

Malia Obama‘s casual street style is on point!

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama had a spring in her step as she was spotted out and about on Friday (February 24) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malia Obama

Malia carried her pink backpack to her internship, where she is currently working with movie producer Harvey Weinstein‘s company.

She has reportedly been reading through tons of scripts to present to executives.

Malia recently returned from a trip to Aspen, Colo., over President’s Day weekend, where she was joined by tons of famous faces.
