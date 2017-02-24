Top Stories
Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Meryl Streep is denying that she will be paid to wear a dress at the 2017 Academy Awards after she was accused of accepting money by Chanel‘s Karl Lagerfeld.

The legendary actress is nominated for her 20th Oscar this weekend for her work in Florence Foster Jenkins after winning three awards in the past.

Meryl was reportedly set to wear Chanel, but her team told the fashion house to stop making the dress. “I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress,” Lagerfeld told WWD. He says someone from the actress’ team called days later and said, “Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us.”

“After we gift her a dress that’s 100,000 euros [$105,000], we found later we had to pay [for her to wear it]. We give them dresses, we make the dresses, but we don’t pay,” Lagerfeld added.

Meryl‘s rep told THR that the claim is “absolutely false” and that it’s against her ethics to accept money to wear a dress on the red carpet.

Click through the gallery to see Meryl Streep on past Oscars red carpets…

