Meryl Streep's Stylist Clarifies Conversations with 'Chanel' Over Oscars Dress

Meryl Streep‘ stylist is speaking out following controversy surrounding the dress she is set to wear to the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

The legendary actress was in talks with Chanel but Karl Lagerfeld claims that Meryl decided against the dress unless the company would pay her.

“As a stylist working with a nominee for any major event, it’s industry standard for designers to propose gown ideas and sketches — some custom, some not depending on the occasion. In the case of Chanel’s submission, which was presented with full knowledge that Ms. Streep and I — her stylist — were having conversations with various brands, we were shown sketches of a dress from their most recent couture collection. Although [it was] an exquisite gown from the existing collection, we decided to go in a different direction, with another designer,” her stylist Micaela Erlanger said in a statement.

Micaela added, “At no point were there any conversations regarding monetary compensation. Nor were any other brands considered based on their willingness to pay for placement. This is not how my company operates and is very much a practice in conflict with Ms. Streep‘s personal ethics. Any reports or quotes stating otherwise are a complete fabrication.”

Chanel followed up by releasing their own statement, which agreed with Meryl‘s stylist.

“Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep‘s stylist to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards, with the full understanding that she was considering options from other design houses. When informed by the stylist that Ms. Streep had chosen a dress by another designer there was no mention of the reason. Chanel wishes to express our continued and deep respect for Ms. Streep.”