Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 9:32 pm

Miranda Kerr Rocks Leather Pants As She Leaves NYC in a Helicopter

Miranda Kerr Rocks Leather Pants As She Leaves NYC in a Helicopter

Miranda Kerr does everything in style!

The 33-year-old Australian model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted showing off two very similar looks while visiting the doctor’s office on Friday (February 24) in New York City.

While Miranda kept her jean jacket and color scheme, she changed from a short-sleeved shirt to a long-sleeved shirt, flowy pants to tight leather pants, and casual heeled booties to pumps.

Miranda was joined by her fiance, billionaire co-founder and CEO of Snapchat Evan Spiegel (not pictured), for the appointment.

Later, Miranda‘s bodyguard accompanied her as she boarded a helicopter and left the city.

Miranda recently revealed that she and Evan are waiting until marriage to have sex.
