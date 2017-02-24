Miranda Kerr Rocks Leather Pants As She Leaves NYC in a Helicopter

Miranda Kerr does everything in style!

The 33-year-old Australian model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted showing off two very similar looks while visiting the doctor’s office on Friday (February 24) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miranda Kerr

While Miranda kept her jean jacket and color scheme, she changed from a short-sleeved shirt to a long-sleeved shirt, flowy pants to tight leather pants, and casual heeled booties to pumps.

Miranda was joined by her fiance, billionaire co-founder and CEO of Snapchat Evan Spiegel (not pictured), for the appointment.

Later, Miranda‘s bodyguard accompanied her as she boarded a helicopter and left the city.

Miranda recently revealed that she and Evan are waiting until marriage to have sex.