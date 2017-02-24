Top Stories
Fri, 24 February 2017 at 12:00 pm

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

The 2017 Oscars are coming up in just a few days and we have the final predictions for some of the big award categories!

This year, La La Land scored a whopping 14 nominations, tying for the most of all time with Titanic and All About Eve. The film is considered a favorite to win in many categories.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest on the Academy Awards

The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is set to take place on Sunday, February 26, 2017 beginning at 7pm EST on ABC. Just Jared will of course be live blogging the entire red carpet and show!

Click through the slideshow to see the predicted winners in the major categories…
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Oscars

