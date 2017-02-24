Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

George Clooney and his pregnant wife Amal arrive on the red carpet together at the 2017 Cesar Awards on Friday night (February 24) at the Salle Pleyel in Paris, France.

This is the first time that the 39-year-old human rights lawyer has stepped out on the red carpet and showed off her baby bump. The couple is expecting twins!

George, 55, is being presented with a career award at the event for being “the most charismatic actor of his generation.”

The Cesar Awards is the French film industry’s equivalent to the Oscars in the U.S.

