Top Stories
Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Meryl Streep Denies Being Paid to Wear Dress at Oscars 2017

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

Oscars Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win at Academy Awards?

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

Lionel Richie &amp; Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey's Tour Might Be Postponed

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 3:24 pm

Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

Pregnant Amal Clooney Debuts Baby Bump with Husband George at Cesar Awards!

George Clooney and his pregnant wife Amal arrive on the red carpet together at the 2017 Cesar Awards on Friday night (February 24) at the Salle Pleyel in Paris, France.

This is the first time that the 39-year-old human rights lawyer has stepped out on the red carpet and showed off her baby bump. The couple is expecting twins!

George, 55, is being presented with a career award at the event for being “the most charismatic actor of his generation.”

The Cesar Awards is the French film industry’s equivalent to the Oscars in the U.S.

25+ pictures inside of George and Amal Clooney on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 01
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 02
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 03
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 04
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 05
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 06
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 07
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 08
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 09
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 10
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 11
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 12
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 13
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 14
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 15
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 16
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 17
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 18
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 19
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 20
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 21
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 22
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 23
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 24
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 25
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 26
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 27
george clooney amal clooney cesar awards 28

Credit: FameFlynet Pictures; Photos: Getty, ABACA/INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Amal Alamuddin Clooney, George Clooney, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Who killed Wes on How to Get Away with Murder? - Gossip Cop
  • Meghan Trainor releases her new song "I'm a Lady"! - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber Rose just bought herself a new business - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston looks handsome at Milan Fashion Week - Lainey Gossip
  • Sara Bareilles to give the 'In Memoriam' performance at this weekend's Oscars - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here