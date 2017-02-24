Top Stories
Fri, 24 February 2017 at 11:58 pm

Renee Zellweger Honors Longtime Publicist Nanci Ryder at ICG Publicists Awards

Renee Zellweger Honors Longtime Publicist Nanci Ryder at ICG Publicists Awards

Renee Zellweger made a touching tribute to her longtime friend and former publicist Nanci Ryder.

The 47-year-old actress stepped out with BWR Public Relations founder Nanci Ryder at the ICG Publicists Awards on Friday (February 24) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During the ceremony, Nanci, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2014, was presented with the guild’s President’s Award.

Nanci just keeps moving the goal post of things that she’s able to overcome and it’s extraordinary. I love you,” Renee tearfully said during her speech.

Nanci has also represented actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Courteney Cox and Reese Witherspoon.

